Arab League seeks 'diplomatic solution' in Ukraine

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Arab League on Monday expressed its worry over Russia-Ukraine conflict and called for a "diplomatic solution."After an extraordinary meeting, the 22-member Cairo-based League issued a statement and recalled "the importance of respecting the principles of international law", while pleading for "restraint" and a "diplomatic solution".

The bloc said its members pledged to cooperate to ensure the safety of its citizens, mainly students, thousands of whom are stranded in Ukraine.