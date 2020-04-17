UrduPoint.com
Arab League Slams Continuous Military Offensive, Dangerous Escalation In Libya

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

The League of Arab States (LAS) has condemned the continuation of military operations and a dangerous escalation in Libya between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), the LAS General Secretariat said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The League of Arab States (LAS) has condemned the continuation of military operations and a dangerous escalation in Libya between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), the LAS General Secretariat said in a statement on Friday.

The document read that the LAS leadership was deeply concerned over the ongoing military offensive between the Libyan warring parties despite their statement of readiness to maintain a humanitarian truce in response to calls from the LAS, the United Nations and several North African nations.

The Arab alliance also expressed their concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country as a result of the continued fighting around the capital of Tripoli and other western Libyan cities.

The LAS reiterated its call to cease hostilities in the country in light of the growing risk triggered by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to refrain from targeting people, residential areas, health and economic facilities, and from cutting off water and electricity supplies.

Smail Chergui, the African Union's commissioner on peace and security, has told Sputnik that the continuous military offensive in Libya should serve as a wake-up call for the international community to step in, enforce the arms embargo and end hostilities, adding that both sides had unfortunately ignored the calls for a ceasefire.

Earlier this week, the GNA launched a rapid offensive against the LNA forces west of Tripoli. On Tuesday, Sputnik learned from Hassan Alsideeg, the GNA Foreign Ministry's deputy for policy planning, that the GNA forces have captured the areas along the coastal line from the city of Misrata to the city of Zuwara close to the Tunisian border east of Tripoli.

As of Friday, Libya's health authorities have registered 49 coronavirus cases, with 11 patients having recovered and one having died.

