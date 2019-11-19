UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Slams Softer US Stance On Int'l Legality Of Israeli Settlements In West Bank

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:57 PM

Arab League Slams Softer US Stance on Int'l Legality of Israeli Settlements in West Bank

The Arab League strongly condemns US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Monday announcement, in which he said that Jewish settlements established by Israel in the West Bank were no longer inconsistent with international law, the organization's head, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Arab League strongly condemns US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Monday announcement, in which he said that Jewish settlements established by Israel in the West Bank were no longer inconsistent with international law, the organization's head, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said on Tuesday.

"Aboul Gheit condemned in the strongest terms the statement, issued by US Secretary of State [Mike Pompeo], that his country no longer viewed the Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be contrary to international law and considered it as a very negative development," the head said in a statement.

He added that international law was formulated by the global community, "but not by a single state."

In his turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked US President Donald Trump's administration for "righting a historical wrong."

Unlike Israel and the United States, the international community sees the presence and expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem as illegal and considers it to be one of the major obstacles on the way to peace.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Trump Bank Jerusalem United States Jew Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.44 a barrel M ..

13 minutes ago

NAB arrests Waseem Ajmal over corruption charges

14 minutes ago

Inter-Departmental T-20 cricket championship kicks ..

2 minutes ago

HIPA announces October winners of its Instagram Ph ..

28 minutes ago

Kia Telluride considers MotorTrend's SUV of the Ye ..

4 minutes ago

PTI's MPAs express anger on Punjab CM owing to poo ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.