Arab League Slams Turkey for Launching Offensive in Northern Iraq Against PKK Members

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmad Aboul Gheit has condemned a fresh large-scale military operation launched by Turkey in northern Iraq against forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Kurdish People's Protection Units, referred to jointly PKK/YPG, both of which Ankara designates as terrorists, LAS said on Monday.

"Ahmad Aboul Gheit ... slammed a military offensive launched by Turkey in the areas of northern Iraq, allegedly pursuing units of the Kurdistan Workers' Party," LAS said in a statement.

The Turkish military intervention without coordination with others has violated the sovereignty of Iraq, the statement said, adding that such actions without coordination with Baghdad's government reflected "Ankara's neglect of international law and its relations with neighboring Arab states.

"

"The military interference of Turkey in the Arab lands, whether in Syria, Libya or Iraq, has become a source of concern," Aboul Gheit said, as quoted by an official source in the Arab League, adding that most of the Arab countries rejected and disapproved the military presence of Turkey on Arab lands.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that its forces destroyed 81 PKK positions and hit the movement's bases in Iraq's Sinjar, Qandil, Zap, Avasin-Basyan, Karacak and Hakurk. In response, the Iraqi armed forces condemned Turkey for "a flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty after Ankara's military used Iraqi airspace to start an offensive on the Kurdish militia.