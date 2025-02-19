Arab League Summit On Gaza Postponed To March 4: Egypt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:07 AM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) An extraordinary Arab League meeting on Gaza, initially set for next week, has been postponed to March 4, host Egypt said on Tuesday.
The Egyptian foreign ministry said the new date was agreed with Arab League members as part of "substantive and logistical preparations" for the summit.
The meeting was called in response to US President Donald Trump's proposal to take over the war-battered Gaza Strip and move its Palestinian inhabitants elsewhere, including to Egypt and Jordan.
Saudi Arabia is set to host the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on Friday to present their own plan for Gaza's reconstruction while ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land.
