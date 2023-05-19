Arab League Summit Should Achieve Settlement to Conflict in Sudan - Secretary General

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The League of Arab States (LAS) summit taking place in Saudi Arabia should become a platform for achieving a political settlement to the conflict in Sudan, LAS Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Friday.

"I call for this summit to be an opportunity to activate an Arab solution that will end the bloodshed in Sudan and correct the mistakes that have been made in the past," he said during a summit's session in Jeddah.

Additionally, Aboul Gheit noted the necessity to address crises in other parts of the Arab world. He also welcomed Syria's return to the organization.

Earlier in the day, media reported that participants of the LAS summit will also discuss the solution to the long-standing conflict in Yemen, which is likely to become possible due to rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Leaders of Arab countries will also attend to the situation in Lebanon and Libya.

Leaders of 22 LAS member states gathered for talks in Jeddah on Friday. Syrian President Bashar Assad is also attending the summit to represent his country after a 12-year suspension of membership

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. The conflict claimed the lives of at least 705 people, according to the World Health Organization.