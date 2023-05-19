UrduPoint.com

Arab League Summit To Take Place In Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) A summit of the League of Arab State (LAS) will take place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Friday.

Leaders of 22 member states will gather for talks on a variety of topics, including security, energy and economy.

Besides, the top level meeting is expected to discuss both regional and international issues, as well as define prospects for future cooperation.

Syrian President Bashar Assad will also attend the summit to represent his country after a 12-year suspension of membership. The Syrian leader is expected to negotiate investments needed for the country's reconstruction with Arab partners.

