CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Council of Foreign Ministers of the League of Arab States (LAS) welcomed the Cairo Declaration on a settlement in Libya, initiated by Egypt, which supports Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar in the Libyan conflict, and called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of the political process under the UN auspices, the LAS said in a statement after an emergency ministerial meeting.

"The Council of Ministers... welcomes all international initiatives and efforts, as well as the efforts of the neighboring states to end hostilities and resume the political process in Libya under the UN auspices," the LAS said.

The Council also "welcomes the Cairo Declaration of June 6, 2020", which was previously supported by Russia and the United States.

The meeting participants stated the need for an "immediate ceasefire on a permanent basis," as well as a "speedy return to negotiations on a political solution" as part of the negotiation process launched following the Berlin Conference.