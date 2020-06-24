UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Supports Egypt's Initiative On Libya, Calls For Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 08:50 AM

Arab League Supports Egypt's Initiative on Libya, Calls for Ceasefire

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Council of Foreign Ministers of the League of Arab States (LAS) welcomed the Cairo Declaration on a settlement in Libya, initiated by Egypt, which supports Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar in the Libyan conflict, and called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of the political process under the UN auspices, the LAS said in a statement after an emergency ministerial meeting.

"The Council of Ministers... welcomes all international initiatives and efforts, as well as the efforts of the neighboring states to end hostilities and resume the political process in Libya under the UN auspices," the LAS said.

The Council also "welcomes the Cairo Declaration of June 6, 2020", which was previously supported by Russia and the United States.

The meeting participants stated the need for an "immediate ceasefire on a permanent basis," as well as a "speedy return to negotiations on a political solution" as part of the negotiation process launched following the Berlin Conference.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Egypt Cairo Berlin United States Libya June 2020 All Arab

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

8 hours ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

8 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

8 hours ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.