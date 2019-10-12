Arab League to Consider 'Urgent Measures' Against Turkey Amid Operation in Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The foreign ministers of the Arab League member-states have agreed to consider measures of political and economic nature against Turkey amid Ankara 's recently-launched military operation in north Syria , the League said in a statement following an emergency meeting on Saturday.

"The Arab League council of foreign ministers has agreed to consider the adoption of urgent measures aimed at countering the Turkish aggression against Syria, including lowering the level of diplomatic relations and halting military cooperation," the statement read.

According to the text, the member-states of the pan-Arab alliance might also reconsider their ties with Turkey in such arrays as economics, culture and tourism.

"Turkey's offensive is a direct threat to national security of the Arab states and to the international peace and security," the Arab League said, stressing that "Turkey must immediately and without any conditions leave the Syrian territory.

"

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of military operation Peace Spring in north Syria against the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as terrorists. The air component of the operation has begun the same day in the Ras al-Ain town of Al Hasakah province, while the land operations have been launched shortly after.

The Turkish offensive in northern Syria is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish militia and IS terrorists and create a so-called safe zone along the cleared line. The military operation has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border. Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity.