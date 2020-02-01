UrduPoint.com
Arab League To Hold Meeting In Cairo To Assess Trump's 'Deal Of Century'

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:27 PM

Arab League to Hold Meeting in Cairo to Assess Trump's 'Deal of Century'

Arab League foreign ministers will gather at its headquarters in Egypt's Cairo on Saturday for an extraordinary meeting to assess US President Donald Trump's proposal for ending the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians the so-called deal of the century

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Arab League foreign ministers will gather at its headquarters in Egypt's Cairo on Saturday for an extraordinary meeting to assess US President Donald Trump's proposal for ending the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians the so-called deal of the century.

The meeting aims to agree on a joint Arab position on the US initiative, which intends to keep Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital and recognize illegal West Bank settlements in return for the promise of Palestinian statehood.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas proposed holding the Arab League's meeting and is set to attend it.

The "deal of the century" was revealed by Trump on Tuesday in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The final agreement is expected to be signed after a four-year negotiating period. Nevertheless, key Palestinian politicians have already criticized the proposal and rejected it, including Abbas.

