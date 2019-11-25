Arab League to Hold Ministerial-Level Meeting in Cairo on Monday

(@imziishan)

The Arab League will hold a ministerial-level meeting in Cairo on Monday

The meeting was announced after the United States' decision to cease recognizing Israeli settlements in the West bank of the Jordan river as illegal.

Earlier in November, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington no longer considered the construction of civilian settlements by Israel in the West Bank "inconsistent with international law," a reversal of the position held by the previous administration under President Barack Obama.