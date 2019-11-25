UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League To Hold Ministerial-Level Meeting In Cairo On Monday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:11 AM

Arab League to Hold Ministerial-Level Meeting in Cairo on Monday

The Arab League will hold a ministerial-level meeting in Cairo on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Arab League will hold a ministerial-level meeting in Cairo on Monday.

The meeting was announced after the United States' decision to cease recognizing Israeli settlements in the West bank of the Jordan river as illegal.

Earlier in November, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington no longer considered the construction of civilian settlements by Israel in the West Bank "inconsistent with international law," a reversal of the position held by the previous administration under President Barack Obama.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Israel Washington Bank Cairo United States November Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sport anchor Zainab Abbas ties knot with Hamza Kar ..

10 minutes ago

Ali Bangash Clinches Title Of 13Th Chief Of The Na ..

17 minutes ago

UN slams grenade attack on UN vehicle in Kabul tha ..

12 minutes ago

One killed, three injured in Jahanian road acciden ..

9 minutes ago

Bank of Korea (BOK) likely to trim growth outlook ..

21 minutes ago

LVMH buys Tiffany in $16.2 bn deal

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.