Arab League to Hold Virtual Meeting on Monday to Discuss Situation in Libya - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The Arab League is set to hold a virtual session on Monday within the format of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya (IFCL) which was formed after the Berlin Conference, the League said in a statement.

"The session will be held at the level of dignitaries and organized in coordination with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya. This will be the third meeting of the IFCL since its launch at the ministerial meeting held by the participants of the Berlin process on February 16 in Munich," the statement read.

According to the statement, the meeting will discuss the current security situation and the military situation, in particular the escalation around the Libyan city of Sirte.

The two main belligerents of the war in Libya, the UN-backed Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army, fighting on behalf of the 2015 elected government, have locked horns over the strategic city of Sirte, which is about midway between their strongholds.

The war has involved many international actors backing both sides, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Saturday warning that he may order his military in if the LNA take the city.