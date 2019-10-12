UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab League Urges Turkey To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:13 PM

Arab League Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw Troops From Syria

The secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on Saturday called upon Turkey to immediately halt the military operation in Syria's north and withdraw troops from the territory of the war-torn Arab republic

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on Saturday called upon Turkey to immediately halt the military operation in Syria's north and withdraw troops from the territory of the war-torn Arab republic.

"We condemn this aggression. We call upon Turkey to immediately and completely stop all military action and withdraw troops, which have entered the Syrian territory," Aboul Gheit said during the opening address to the emergency LAS session amid the Turkish military operation in Syria.

The Arab League chief has warned Ankara about the full responsibility for the "possible humanitarian consequences of the aggression.

" He expressed concerns over a "real genocide of the Kurds," who reside in the north of Syria. According to Aboul Gheit, an approximate 300,000 people risk becoming refugees in the coming days because of Turkey's actions.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of military operation Peace Spring in north Syria against the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as terrorists. The military action in air has begun the same day in the Ras al-Ain town of Al Hasakah province, and the land operations have been launched shortly after.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Al Hasakah Same Ankara Tayyip Erdogan All From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Civil society shows concerns over slow-paced proce ..

3 minutes ago

Departmental exam of Grade 17 officers in first we ..

3 minutes ago

Fazlur Rehman trapped in blind alley: Sh Rashid

3 minutes ago

Woman among two shot dead in Bannu

3 minutes ago

Practical measures being taken to facilitate sailo ..

45 minutes ago

UAE - Saudi Co-ordination Council following up pro ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.