BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The Arab League has raised concerns over the increasing scale of clashes between police and protesters in Lebanon and, therefore, called on the country's authorities to form a new government as soon as possible, according to its statement issued on Sunday.

The most recent clashes started on Saturday when supporters of Shiite groups in Lebanon attempted to attack peaceful protesters in capital city Beirut only to provoke local police into retaliating with tear gas and batons. Law enforcement officers managed to return calm by making a truce with rioters who had spent hours trying to break through barricades surrounding protest camps at Martyr's Square and Ring Bridge. However, on Sunday, the clashes resumed.

"A senior source in the Arab League expressed concern over the reports on the growing scale of clashes in Lebanon. [The League raises concerns] especially amid the clashes, which took place on Saturday between the demonstrators and police, and the attacks on the protesters and police in Beirut," the organization said in the statement.

The union of Arab-speaking African and Asian countries also called on the security officers and army to adhere to the tactics of containment and refrain from any acts of aggression in order to maintain stability and peace.

"Accelerating the process of forming a government will also reduce the threat of escalating tensions that are taking place in Lebanon. It is necessary to start taking measures that will open a way for overcoming the economic crisis, the country is suffering from," the statement said.

The protests in Lebanon erupted on October 17 following the government's decision to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector due to the worsening living standards amid a wider economic crisis.