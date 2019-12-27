UrduPoint.com
Arab League Warns Foreign Interference Will Only Prolong Libyan Crisis

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Foreign interference in Libya's affairs will only prolong the internal conflict and add to the suffering of Libyan people, the League of Arab States (LAS) said on Thursday, amid the Turkish president's plans to get a mandate to send troops to the conflict-hit country.

Earlier in the day, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he would put the troop deployment to help Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) to parliamentary vote next month. The GNA interior minister, in turn, said that a request for Turkish military assistance would be contingent on the severity of hostilities with the rival Libyan National Army (LNA).

"This interference will only prolong the confrontation and increase the suffering of the people of Libya ... It will also hinder international diplomatic efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis," LAS said in a statement.

The Arab League promised to continue efforts to help resolve the crisis, urging the conflicting sides to stop confrontation and turn to a political settlement.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with Khalifa Haftar's LNA controlling the east and the GNA controlling the country's west.

Amid a new escalation over the LNA offensive on Tripoli, the GNA signed in November a memorandum on military cooperation with Turkey, triggering a backlash from the government in the east. Among other things, the document provides for military support between the sides.

