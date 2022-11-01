UrduPoint.com

Arab League Warns Lebanon About Prolonged Political Vacuum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit cautioned Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday that a prolonged power vacuum risked exacerbating the political and economic crises in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit cautioned Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday that a prolonged power vacuum risked exacerbating the political and economic crises in the country.

"A prolonged presidential vacuum will have negative consequences for Lebanon, given the challenges it faces," Aboul Gheit's press secretary Jamal Rushdie said in a press statement.

Aboul Gheit told Mikati on the sidelines of the League summit in Algeria that politicians needed to put national interests first to end the political wrangling that had paralyzed the reform process.

Mikati said he hoped that the League would continue mobilizing support for his crisis-hit nation.

Lebanon has been without a president since Michel Aoun resigned on Sunday, following months of parliamentary debates regarding his successor. Previously, the parliament had struggled to appoint a new president for more than two years in the lead up to Aoun's election in 2016.

A day before his term expired, Aoun signed off on the government's resignation, precluding the caretaker cabinet from taking over presidential powers needed to approve major reforms that were requested by the IMF as part of their bailout deal.

