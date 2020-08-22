Arab League Welcomes Declaration of Ceasefire in Libya by GNA, Eastern-Based Parliament

The League of Arab States on Friday welcomed ceasefire initiatives proposed by Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and its rival, Tobruk-based House of Representatives, according to a press release

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The League of Arab States on Friday welcomed ceasefire initiatives proposed by Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and its rival, Tobruk-based House of Representatives, according to a press release.

Earlier in the day, the GNA declared an immediate ceasefire and vowed to form demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra. The rival House of Representatives has welcomed the ceasefire, which it counts could ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops and make the Sirte city a temporary headquarters of the new Libyan presidential council.

"The League of Arab States welcomes the statement by the head of the GNA Presidential Council, Fayez Sarraj, and Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, on the commitment to an immediate ceasefire and termination of all military operations across Libya," the press release said.

The organization also expects the parties to soon complete negotiations within the framework of the joint military committee to reach a formal, permanent and comprehensive ceasefire agreement under the auspices and control of the UN following the ceasefire declaration.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

Turkey and Qatar have taken the GNA's side, while Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have backed the House of Representatives.