CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) A delegation of the League of Arab States (LAS) is currently in Sudan on the mediation mission to settle the crisis in the country, LAS Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Friday.

"The LAS delegation is currently in Khartoum on mediation mission," Aboul Gheit told the Al Hadath broadcaster.

The secretary-general added that he was also going to visit Sudan's capital of Khartoum, noting that his visit could take place on Sunday.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. The Transitional Military Council came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. However, the protests have continued, with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand over power to a new civilian government.