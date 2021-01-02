Arab League's Former Secretary General Amr Moussa Says Diagnosed With COVID-19
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 04:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Amr Moussa, the former secretary general of the Arab League, said that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
"Thank God, my condition is promising, and, currently, I do not need hospitalization," Moussa told Al-Ahram newspaper on late Friday.
The former secretary general added that doctors were closely monitoring his health condition.
Moussa, 84, was the Egyptian foreign minister in 1991-2001 and the Arab League's secretary general in 2001-2011. In 2012, he ran for the president of Egypt but failed to qualify for the run-off.