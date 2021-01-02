UrduPoint.com
Arab League's Former Secretary General Amr Moussa Says Diagnosed With COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Amr Moussa, the former secretary general of the Arab League, said that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"Thank God, my condition is promising, and, currently, I do not need hospitalization," Moussa told Al-Ahram newspaper on late Friday.

The former secretary general added that doctors were closely monitoring his health condition.

Moussa, 84, was the Egyptian foreign minister in 1991-2001 and the Arab League's secretary general in 2001-2011. In 2012, he ran for the president of Egypt but failed to qualify for the run-off.

