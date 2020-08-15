UrduPoint.com
Arab Mideast Peace Initiative Still Valid Despite Israel-UAE Deal - Palestinian Diplomat

Sat 15th August 2020

The Arab Peace Initiative, which calls for normalization between Israel and the Arab nations in exchange for a full withdrawal by Israel from the occupied Palestinian territories, is still valid although the United Arab Emirates violated it unilaterally by signing a deal with Israel, Palestinian ambassador to France Salman Herfi told Sputnik on Friday

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the US had brokered the deal between Israel and the UAE to normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel has pledged to suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories.

Egypt, Bahrain and Oman have welcomed the news of the deal, but Palestine has slammed the agreement.

"Arab peace initiative is still valid. It was initiated by all Arab states and at the summit. Only the summit of Arab states can put an end to it. Its violation by one or two states doesn't mean that this initiative is over. It is still an option. It is the only initiative that can bring peace to the region," Herfi said.

The diplomat stressed that Israel and the UAE were also violating the existing international consensus and relevant UNSC resolutions.

The Arab League first endorsed the peace initiative in 2002 at the Beirut summit and later confirmed its commitment.

