Arab Parliament Speaker: Saudi Arabia's Bid To Host 2034 FIFA World Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Arab Parliament Speaker: Saudi Arabia's bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, described the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup as receiving the highest rating in the history of the global event.

He considered this a significant success for all Arabs in hosting major global events, expressing his confidence that the Kingdom would organize this global event with excellence and capability, bringing honor to all Arabs. Al Yamahi emphasized in a statement issued on Monday that this new achievement adds to the Kingdom's record of accomplishments across various fields, including sports.

He attributed this success to the unwavering support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, under the Saudi Vision 2030.

