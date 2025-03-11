Arab Parliament Welcomes Agreement to Integrate Civil, Military Institutions in Northeastern Syria

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Arab Parliament has welcomed the signing of an agreement calling for the integration of all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the institutions of the Syrian state.

In a statement, the parliament emphasized the importance of this step in maintaining Syria’s security, stability, unity, sovereignty, and independence, as well as in rebuilding the state to meet the aspirations of the Syrian people. The parliament also underscored the need to strengthen national unity, reiterating its full support for Syria’s territorial integrity and all efforts that promote civil peace and advance the process of building Syria’s state institutions.