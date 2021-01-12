(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The parties of Israel's Arab-majority Joint List, which won 15 seats in the Israeli parliament in the September 2020 elections, are risking not passing the electoral threshold in the upcoming parliamentary elections if the alliance dissolves over ideological rifts, Ahmad Tibi, a member of the Taal party, which together with the Balad, Raam and Hadash parties comprises the Joint Arab List, told Sputnik.

The rift between members of the Joint List has recently reached new heights following a statement by the Raam party's head lawmaker, Mansour Abbas, in support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Abbas stated that he would be willing to consider backing legislation seeking to prevent forcing the prime minister, who is under indictment, to resign.

"The Arab List proved that we are able to work together despite our ideological differences. There are those who believe that we can no longer do that. We need to try to mend the rifts that have been created. If the List dissolves, our patties are risking not to pass the threshold.

For me, however, here are things that are non-negotiable in principle," Tibi said.

According to the lawmaker, Netanyahu systematically incites against the Arab block, delegitimizes and demonizes it. He said that no Arab member of the Knesset should vote in favor of helping the prime minister, who wants to evade his trial.

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over claims he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit one of Israel's major newspapers and supported looser regulation of telecommunication company Bezeq in return for positive coverage.

Because of the inquiry, the prime minister had to abandon all ministerial posts except the premiership amid Israel experiencing a lengthy political power crisis, as the country is now heading toward the fourth elections in two years triggered by the collapse of Netanyahu's center-right coalition. Snap elections, if they occur, would take place on March 23.