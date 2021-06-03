UrduPoint.com
Arab Party Backs Coalition Seeking To Unseat Israel's Netanyahu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Arab Party Backs Coalition Seeking to Unseat Israel's Netanyahu

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Arab party Raam on Wednesday backed a budding coalition of right, left and centrist Israeli parties seeking to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power.

The centrist Yesh Atid party of Yair Lapid, who has been given a mandate by the president to form a government, announced a deal with Raam's Mansour Abbas shortly before the midnight deadline.

"Raam leader Mansour Abbas has signed an agreement that will allow Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid to inform the president about his success in [coalition] talks," Yesh Atid said in a press statement.

Raam will not enter the government but will support it in the 120-seat Knesset, which will hold a vote of confidence in Lapid's government. He is expected to secure a majority of at least 61 votes.

Lapid was given the mandate to try and form a functioning government by Thursday after Netanyahu failed to do so by May 5. Israelis elected a new parliament in March, the fourth such vote in two years.

