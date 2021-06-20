UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Presence In New Israeli Gov't Useless For MidEast Peace - Palestinian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Arab Presence in New Israeli Gov't Useless for MidEast Peace - Palestinian Diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The inclusion of Arab party Ra'am in the new Israeli government led by Prime Minister-elect Naftali Bennett is unlikely to facilitate the peace process in the region, Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman El Herfi told Sputnik.

"Ra'am party's head, Mansoor Abbas, is an extremist and he is not interested in the solution of the conflict. He is working only for the interest of his own party and a small group of his electorate. He is the lackey for the right-wing and the Israeli government," El Herfi said.

The diplomat added that the Israeli opposition used the Ra'am party to topple former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the 12-year rule.

Bennett, a former defense minister, was appointed by parliament in a razor-thin 60-59 vote on Sunday. He will lead a patchwork coalition government of right-wing, leftist, centrist and Arab conservative forces who banded together to unseat 71-year-old Netanyahu.

Deadly clashes in East Jerusalem in early May led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. The sides exchanged thousands of rockets throughout 11 days before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was concluded on May 20.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Parliament Vote Gaza France Jerusalem Lead May Sunday Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

11 minutes ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

15 minutes ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

15 minutes ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

1 hour ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

1 hour ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.