Arab States Should Engage More in Resolving Global Issues - Tunisian President

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Arab countries shouldn't stay on the sidelines when it comes to solving international crises, Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Tuesday.

"We will work to ensure that the group of Arab states is not left behind in solving international crises," Saied said at the opening of the summit of the League of Arab States in Algeria.

The Arab world is currently facing "challenges on an unprecedented scale," with the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine, and climate change being among the top issues on the global agenda, he noted.

Saied said that Arab leaders will call for collective solutions to international crises, urging the Arab states to also overcome their internal differences.

The two-day annual LAS summit began in Algiers on Tuesday. The last inter-Arab summit was last held in Tunisia in 2019 and skipped several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.