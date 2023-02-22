Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

The participants of the International Conference on Climate Change and Human Rights agreed to establish a network of Arab human rights organizations to tackle the violation of human rights caused by climate change, Secretary-General of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali said on Wednesday

"The climate crisis is directly intertwined with the human rights crisis, the Middle East and North Africa are two regions where the deficit of fresh water is observed and which suffer from climate change the most. That is why, with the support of the Arab League, the participants of the conference decided to establish a network of Arab human rights organizations which will be acting on the violations of the fundamental human rights caused by climate change and seek help for those affected by its negative impact," Al Jamali said.

A special committee will be established to work with governments and regional actors in order to get them to change their attitude toward climate challenges and prompt them to provide help to people affected by them, he added.

The International Conference on Climate Change and Human Rights was held from February 21-22 in Doha under the aegis of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and other organizations of the UN system.

The participants of the conference called on businesses and civil societies all over the world to support the development of the green economy based on the principles of sustainable development and to help those affected by the negative impacts of climate change.

Moushira Khattab, the president of Egypt's National Council for Human Rights, told Sputnik that the connection between climate change and human rights was for the first time addressed at the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) hosted by Egypt. The discussion will continue at the next session of the conference, which is to take place in the United Arab Emirates in 2023, according to the official.