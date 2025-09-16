Arab Summit Sent Strong Message Of No More Tolerance For Israeli Aggression: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM
DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Doha Arab-Islamic Summit had sent a strong and unified message on behalf of the Muslim world that Israel’s aggression could no longer be tolerated.
The prime minister, in a bilateral meeting with President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit convened in Doha, reiterated Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of Israeli aggression against Qatar on September 9.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.
Both leaders expressed their solidarity and support for Qatar and called for unity among the ranks of the Ummah in the face of Israeli aggression.
Recalling the Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan last month, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to enhance its bilateral relations with Iran across all areas of mutual interest.
The prime minister conveyed his warm regards and respect for Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatullah Ali Khamenei.
President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s strong position on the Palestine issue and expressed his desire to continue working closely with the prime minister to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations.
The two leaders agreed to continue to remain in contact, in view of the rapidly evolving regional situation.
