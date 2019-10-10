Arab Tribes Clash With Kurds in Northeastern Syria Amid Turkish Operation - Reports

Syrian Arab tribes clashed with the Kurdish militia in a declaration of support for Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, Anadolu Agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Syrian Arab tribes clashed with the Kurdish militia in a declaration of support for Turkey 's Operation Peace Spring, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey launched its offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria on Wednesday in the wake of the abrupt withdrawal of US forces from the region. These forces had protected the Kurds in their self-declared Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria following joint operations against the Islamic State (banned in Russia).

Local Arabs took up arms against the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the border town of Ras al-Ayn and surrounding Syrian villages a day after Turkey announced the operation.

The Turkish news agency also said that a council of tribe leaders had voiced support for Turkey's actions in the region.

According to recent statements by the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria, dozens of civilians have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands displaced since the start of the incursion.