Open Menu

Arab World Blames Israel For Hospital Strike As Thousands Rally

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally

A Gaza hospital strike that killed at least 200 people has unleashed a torrent of condemnation across the Arab world, with even allies blaming Israel for the attack

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) A Gaza hospital strike that killed at least 200 people has unleashed a torrent of condemnation across the Arab world, with even allies blaming Israel for the attack.

The denunciations coincided with angry rallies in Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, Yemen, Tunisia, Turkey, Morocco, Iran and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with more planned on Wednesday following calls for a "day of rage" across the region.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both established ties with Israel in the Abraham Accords of 2020, condemned the "Israeli" attack which came as Israel lays siege to Gaza.

"The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Israeli attack... resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of people," the UAE's official WAM news agency said early on Wednesday.

Bahrain's foreign ministry "expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's condemnation and strong denunciation of the Israeli bombing", the Bahrain News Agency said.

Morocco, another country that recognised Israel in 2020, also blamed it for the strike, as did Egypt, which became the first Arab country to normalise relations in 1979.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi condemned in the strongest terms "the Israeli bombing" of the Ahli Arab hospital, which led to "the deaths of hundreds of innocent victims" among the Palestinian citizens in Gaza.

He called the "deliberate bombing" a "clear violation of international law".

Saudi Arabia, also called the blast a "heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces".

- 'War crime' -

During a press conference in Beirut on Wednesday, Palestinian Islamist group Hamas called for attacks against Israeli forces in the West Bank and other territories in response to the hospital strike.

"We call on our people in the West Bank and our people in Palestine...to rise up against the Zionist enemy and clash with its forces in all cities, villages and camps," Hamas official Osama Hamdan told reporters.

Related Topics

Attack World Israel Palestine Iran Condemnation Turkey Egypt Gaza Yemen UAE Bank Beirut Bahrain Tunisia Saudi Arabia Lebanon Libya United Arab Emirates Morocco 2020 All Arab

Recent Stories

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperatio ..

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperation with Morocco

10 minutes ago
 HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for af ..

HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for affiliated colleges of Punjab

10 minutes ago
 ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of s ..

ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of sovereign wealth funds

23 minutes ago
 Global accolades for NUST researchers: 31 stand am ..

Global accolades for NUST researchers: 31 stand among the top 2%

2 minutes ago
 PSX loses 99 points

PSX loses 99 points

2 minutes ago
 UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Mi ..

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Middle Eastern countries to buil ..

1 hour ago
Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union ..

Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union to UAE

1 hour ago
 UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to histo ..

UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to historic international decisions

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China firms sign MoU for $1.5b investmen ..

Pakistan, China firms sign MoU for $1.5b investment in petroleum sector

2 minutes ago
 Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint ventu ..

Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint venture for proprietary technology ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
 KP Junior Badminton championship entered the final ..

KP Junior Badminton championship entered the final stage

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World