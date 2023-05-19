Arab World Has Unique Opportunity to Reject Foreign Interference - Assad

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Arab world has a unique opportunity to change its position by rejecting foreign interference, Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Friday.

"We have a historic opportunity to change our position... by rejecting foreign interference," Assad said in an address to the Arab League summit.