Arabic Calligraphy Added to UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Tuesday added Arabic calligraphy to the Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Sixteen Muslim countries, led by Saudi Arabia, have previously submitted applications for the inclusion of Arabic calligraphy in the list.

"Arabic calligraphy is the artistic practice of handwriting Arabic script in a fluid manner to convey harmony, grace and beauty. The practice, which can be passed down through formal and informal education, uses the twenty-eight letters of the Arabic alphabet, written in cursive, from right to left," the organization said in a statement.

The calligraphy was originally created to make writing clear and legible, but has gradually evolved into Islamic Arab art used in traditional and contemporary works, according to UNESCO. The skills are passed down either informally or through formal schools or apprenticeships, the organization added.