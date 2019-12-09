Arab residents in the Palestinian-majority West Bank city of Hebron staged a general strike on Monday against Israel's plans to build a Jewish district, media said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Arab residents in the Palestinian-majority West Bank city of Hebron staged a general strike on Monday against Israel's plans to build a Jewish district, media said.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said this month that a Jewish settlement would be built where a bazaar once stood. Palestinians would be allowed to take residence on the ground floor of new homes.

Palestinians heeded the call of the Fatah party to take to the streets across Hebron en masse to prevent Jewish settlers from occupying the heart of the city, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Some 120 Jewish settlements have sprung up across the West Bank since Israel occupied the Palestinian territory decades ago. They are estimated to be home to hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The United Nations considers these homes illegal.