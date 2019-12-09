UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arabs Protest Israeli Plan To Build Jewish District In West Bank's Hebron - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:52 PM

Arabs Protest Israeli Plan to Build Jewish District in West Bank's Hebron - Reports

Arab residents in the Palestinian-majority West Bank city of Hebron staged a general strike on Monday against Israel's plans to build a Jewish district, media said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Arab residents in the Palestinian-majority West Bank city of Hebron staged a general strike on Monday against Israel's plans to build a Jewish district, media said.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said this month that a Jewish settlement would be built where a bazaar once stood. Palestinians would be allowed to take residence on the ground floor of new homes.

Palestinians heeded the call of the Fatah party to take to the streets across Hebron en masse to prevent Jewish settlers from occupying the heart of the city, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Some 120 Jewish settlements have sprung up across the West Bank since Israel occupied the Palestinian territory decades ago. They are estimated to be home to hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The United Nations considers these homes illegal.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Bank Jew Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

41 minutes ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

24 minutes ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

24 minutes ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

24 minutes ago

Declaration on Children, Climate Action Signed by ..

24 minutes ago

Farmers demand increase in sugarcane, wheat prices ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.