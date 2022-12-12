UrduPoint.com

Arabs Realigning With China, Russia To Affect US Allies' Energy Markets - Investor Rogers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Arabs Realigning With China, Russia to Affect US Allies' Energy Markets - Investor Rogers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The middle East nations realigning with China and Russia will have an impact on the energy markets of the US allies, renowned American investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"It'll have some effect, not immediately, not even this year or next year. But you know, you have the Arabs become more friendly with the Chinese or the Russians or somebody else. Obviously, that's going to have a big effect on where their energy goes, and their pricing and their effect on the West," Rogers, the founder of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI), said.

America is pretty self-sufficient in energy now, he added, but many US allies will be affected.

"Many of Americas' friends will have to get energy somewhere if the Saudis become enemies of the US. Then obviously America's friends will have to get energy somewhere else," he said.

In October, OPEC+ unanimously agreed to take 2 million barrels of oil per day off the market, starting in November, in response to uncertainty in global energy markets. The decision caused a backlash in the White House, which announced it will revisit the relationship with Saudi Arabia in view of its step to support the OPEC+ decision.

Last week, the OPEC+ alliance decided to maintain the current quotas for oil production after considering a further cut.

"Throughout history, no matter how close some countries have been, those relationships often change," Rogers said.

"What I see happening is that - I'm an American, so I don't like it- but it looks to me like some of the Arab countries are starting to say, wait a minute, we should reconsider. And maybe we can have friends with other countries. It would not be unusual or strange in history for days like this to happen."

Western countries have been facing a massive energy crisis, struggling to fill their gas reserves in time for the heating season in the aftermath of sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. The conflict resulted in significant disruptions in supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

The G7 states and some allies last week placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude as part of an effort to limit earnings they said Moscow could use to fund the special military operation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has said the price cap is unacceptable and Russia will not sell oil to any country that tries to implement it.

Rogers co-founded the world-renowned Quantum Fund, and is currently the chairman of Rogers Holdings and Beeland Interests. He is also the author of several books including "Investment Biker," "Adventure Capitalist," and "Street Smarts," and has the Guinness World Record for most countries visited in a continuous journey by car, an adventure he undertook from 1999-2002.

