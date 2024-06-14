Arafat Sermon Translation Project Reaches Unprecedented 50-Language Milestone

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Presidency of the Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque announced that the Arafat sermon translation project will now encompass 50 languages.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, marks the world's largest project of its kind.

The project launched in 2018 initially offered translations in five languages. This remarkable growth to 50 languages in less than a decade reflects the Kingdom's dedication to spreading the message of moderation and Islamic values on a global scale.

The presidency aspires to reach one billion listeners worldwide, fostering greater understanding and promoting peace through the message of the Arafat sermon.