Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

'Aragua Train': Venezuela's Fearsome Crime Syndicate Exposed In Book

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 07:28 PM

'Aragua train': Venezuela's fearsome crime syndicate exposed in book

Extortion, prostitution, murder, drug trafficking, people smuggling: Venezuela's "Tren de Aragua" went from gang to multinational syndicate in a matter of years -- a rise that journalist Ronna Risquez documented in a new book endangering her life

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Extortion, prostitution, murder, drug trafficking, people smuggling: Venezuela's "Tren de Aragua" went from gang to multinational syndicate in a matter of years -- a rise that journalist Ronna Risquez documented in a new book endangering her life.

The gang, which emerged in Tocoron prison in the northern state of Aragua in 2014, today boasts a force of some 5,000 men, according to the reporter who spent three years investigating the subject.

The prison today is in the hands of the gang; police relegated to the outside, she says.

"On the inside, the men I saw with firearms were prisoners who belong to the organization," Risquez told AFP in Caracas. "The National Guard is outside, at the entrance." The prison might as well be a resort hotel for gang leaders. It boasts not just a pool but also a zoo, a betting room, a bank, a baseball field and even a nightclub called "Tokio", where artists perform and invited celebrities visit.

The gang cover the overheads, Risquez said, by extorting millions.

Each prisoner pays a fee of about 15 dollars a week -- that is 3.5 million dollars a year, she explained.

Anyone who fails to pay are forced to sleep outdoors and given little or nothing to eat.

Finances are managed by gang leader Hector Guerrero Flores, known as "Nino Guerrero" (Kid Warrior), according to the author.

Serving a 17-year sentence for murder and drug trafficking, among other crimes, Guerrero appears to come and go as he pleases -- sometimes enjoying Venezuelan beaches on a yacht, Risquez's investigation found.

The prison serves as his base, where he is protected by an army of inmates on his payroll.

- Now beyond borders - The "Aragua Train" gang at first engaged in "classic" mafia activities: kidnappings, robberies, drugs, prostitution and extortion before graduating to illegal gold mining in a country with some of the largest deposits in the world, Risquez said.

Its tentacles, which also extend to legal businesses, stretch to the remote town of Las Claritas, in the mining state of Bolivar in Venezuela's southeast, where it controls everything from shops to health services.

The gang has also taken advantage of Venezuela's unprecedented economic and emigration crisis to put down roots in at least eight other Latin American countries, the author says.

"Among the seven million Venezuelans who left the country, there are members of criminal groups who no longer had anyone left to kidnap, rob... The gang identified a criminal business opportunity in this emigration," she explained.

The "Aragua Train" gang jumped right in with Latin America's human traffickers known as coyotes and manages prostitution networks with Venezuelans in Peru, Ecuador and Chile.

On emigration routes, it attracts new members in precarious situations and with few alternatives, said Risquez.

In Brazil, the gang entered into an "alliance with the main armed group, the PCC" -- the First Command of the Capital, a group originally from Sao Paulo also born in a prison -- around arms sales and prostitution, she added.

"It is impossible to read the book without wondering how the development of such a criminal organization is possible without the complicity of the Venezuelan State," publisher Sergio Dabhar states on the cover of the book he was forced to print in secret.

Dabhar is in negotiations for the translation of the work into other languages.

"The book presents different risks for the author," said Luis Moreno Ocampo, former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in the Hague -- urging that her sacrifice not be ignored.

"Our challenge is to turn this book into a lever for change," he stressed.

Risquez has received several death threats since the work's release last week.

Related Topics

Murder World Army Police Prisoner Business Drugs Hotel Visit Bank Sao Paulo Flores Alliance Caracas Ecuador Brazil Peru Chile Venezuela Criminals Gold From Million Court

Recent Stories

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tu ..

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tuesday

16 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi set to return to international ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi set to return to international cricket

22 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Guatemala

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Guatemala

31 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqu ..

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqualification for speaking truth

1 hour ago
 SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

2 hours ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.