Open Menu

Araqchi Meets With President Barzani Of Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Araqchi meets with President Barzani of Iraqi Kurdistan region

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, visiting Iran to take part in the Tehran Dialogues Forum 2025, meets with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Tehran.

During the meeting on Monday, Araqchi expressed his pleasure regarding Barzani’s visit to Tehran and his participation in the forum, highlighting the positive and growing relations between Iran and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The foreign minister referred to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan region, which marked his first foreign trip since taking office, saying that the president held fruitful negotiations with senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials.

Araqchi also reaffirmed that Iran is committed to strengthening ties with both Baghdad and the Kurdistan region across various sectors of mutual interest.

In response, Barzani expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome in Tehran and acknowledged Iran’s ongoing support and cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

13 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

13 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

13 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

13 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

13 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

13 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

13 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

13 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

13 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

13 hours ago

More Stories From World