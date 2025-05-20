Araqchi meets with President Barzani of Iraqi Kurdistan region

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, visiting Iran to take part in the Tehran Dialogues Forum 2025, meets with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Tehran.

During the meeting on Monday, Araqchi expressed his pleasure regarding Barzani’s visit to Tehran and his participation in the forum, highlighting the positive and growing relations between Iran and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The foreign minister referred to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan region, which marked his first foreign trip since taking office, saying that the president held fruitful negotiations with senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials.

Araqchi also reaffirmed that Iran is committed to strengthening ties with both Baghdad and the Kurdistan region across various sectors of mutual interest.

In response, Barzani expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome in Tehran and acknowledged Iran’s ongoing support and cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan region.