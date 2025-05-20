Araqchi Meets With President Barzani Of Iraqi Kurdistan Region
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, visiting Iran to take part in the Tehran Dialogues Forum 2025, meets with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Tehran.
During the meeting on Monday, Araqchi expressed his pleasure regarding Barzani’s visit to Tehran and his participation in the forum, highlighting the positive and growing relations between Iran and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
The foreign minister referred to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan region, which marked his first foreign trip since taking office, saying that the president held fruitful negotiations with senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials.
Araqchi also reaffirmed that Iran is committed to strengthening ties with both Baghdad and the Kurdistan region across various sectors of mutual interest.
In response, Barzani expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome in Tehran and acknowledged Iran’s ongoing support and cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From World
-
China's relay satellite operating smoothly, ready to support global lunar missions2 minutes ago
-
Araqchi meets with President Barzani of Iraqi Kurdistan region2 minutes ago
-
China expects Poland to further promote China-EU relations as rotating EU chair: FM21 minutes ago
-
Chief's plan for world body's restructuring to enhance its effectiveness2 hours ago
-
Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge: WHO3 hours ago
-
How to stay safe during a heat-wave — WHO recommendations3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to deepen linkages between political parties3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's retaliatory actions were a "measured" response to Indian attacks: Ambassador Asim4 hours ago
-
UN relief chief welcomes limited Gaza aid resumption – but it’s a ‘drop in the ocean’12 hours ago
-
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics13 hours ago
-
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation13 hours ago
-
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation13 hours ago