Arbitration Court Prohibits Siemens to Initiate Legal Proceedings on Sapsan Trains Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Moscow Arbitration Court ruled at the request of Russian Railways (RZD) on Wednesday to prohibit the initiation by German company Siemens Mobility of legal proceedings in the International Arbitral Centre of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber on contract-related disputes concerning the maintenance of Sapsan high-speed electric trains, according to a court ruling.

A contract for the maintenance of high-speed trains was signed between state-owned company Russian Railways and Siemens in 2007. On May 13, 2022, Siemens decided to unilaterally terminate the contract, saying that it was not able to fulfill its contractual obligations due to sanctions imposed against RZD in March.

In reponse, RZD filed a claim against Siemens for the illegal termination of the contract and also asked the Moscow Arbitration Court to ban the German company from initiating proceedings on its disputes with RZD in the court in Vienna.

The arbitration court in Moscow granted the request of RZD on Wednesday, even though the contract contains a clause according to which all disputes between the parties should be considered in the international court in Austria.

The Russian court ruled in favor of RZD, as Siemens' decision to terminate the contract was due to sanctions imposed against RZD, and the impartiality of proceedings on disputes between the companies in a country that supported the sanctions would not be guaranteed.

On May 12, Siemens had announced its decision to stop its industrial operations and business activities in Russia in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, launched in February.

The German company also said it had terminated all its contracts with RZD, including the ones for the maintenance of high-speed trains in Russia and a maintenance hub at a depot in the Leningrad region. Russian Railways stated that it would undertake maintenance.