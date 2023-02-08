(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Moscow will seek to initiate arbitration proceedings against the United States over its non-compliance with the agreement regarding the Headquarters of the United Nations as violations on the part of Washington have increased, Pyotr Ilyichev, the director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik.

"Indeed, the US makes to question the validity of its right to retain its status as the host state of UN headquarters. Recently, the United States violations of its obligations under the 1947 agreement with the organization have not only not ceased but have become more frequent. We are talking about groundless non-issuance of visas to delegates to participate in UN events, the imposition of restrictions on the movements of foreign diplomats working in New York, and even literal 'raids' on diplomatic property in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961," Ilyichev said.

The diplomat said that "a number of other 'undesirable' countries" also fall victim to such arbitrary behavior of Washington, which "together with us regularly draw attention to inappropriate behavior of the US during discussions on the platform of the specialized Committee on Relations with the Host Country."

"For our part, we intend to continue to urge UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to launch arbitration procedures against the Americans as provided for in the 1947 agreement," Ilyichev said, adding that the secretary general has the authority to do so.