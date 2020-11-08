(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Luis Arce on Sunday took office as president of Bolivia and promised to fight the political and economic crisis in the country, as well as for a world "without walls."

The inauguration ceremony of the Bolivian president was held at the country's parliament and attended by delegations from Argentina, Colombia, Spain, Venezuela, Chile, the United States, Panama, Uruguay and Paraguay.

"From this rostrum, I want to address the international community ... We are a sovereign nation with a government born at polling stations, we want to work for the sake of a multipolar world ... in which all nations live without fear, hatred, theft of natural resources, without racism, threats and whatever pressure," Arce said during his address, broadcast by teleSUR.

The president noted that the country's economy was struggling with increased unemployment, poverty and inequality. He said that he intends to fight the crisis in the country, corruption, and build an independent system of justice.

"We are betting on developed, not subordinate, integration that includes all spheres of life ” from healthcare and education to economy and trade ... We will raise the flag of democracy in the name of life and a world without walls," Arce added.

Arce, the candidate of Movement to Socialism party, secured victory in the presidential election, held on October 18, with 55.1 percent of the vote. Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal subsequently confirmed the victory after counting 100 percent of the ballots.