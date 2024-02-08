ArcelorMittal Profit Falls After Kazakhstan Mine Disaster
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Global steel giant ArcelorMittal Thursday posted a tenfold drop in net profit in 2023, taking hits from a withdrawal from Kazakhstan following a fatal mining accident and from its faltering Italian operations
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Global steel giant ArcelorMittal Thursday posted a tenfold drop in net profit in 2023, taking hits from a withdrawal from Kazakhstan following a fatal mining accident and from its faltering Italian operations.
ArcelorMittal said its profit reached $919 million last year, down sharply from $9.3 billion in 2022.
Sales fell 14.5 percent to $68 billion.
The group slipped into the red in the last three months of 2023, when it was forced to sell its subsidiary in Kazakhstan to the government after a coal mine disaster killed 46 people in October.
It was the worst accident in the Central Asian country's modern history.
ArcelorMittal said its withdrawal from Kazakhstan cost the company $2.4 billion.
"Performance in 2023 was severely impacted by the tragic Kostenko mine accident," the company said in its earnings statement.
ArcelorMittal has commissioned an independent, company-wide safety audit of its operations in the wake of the mining disaster.
The aim of the exercise is "to identify gaps and strengthen safety actions, processes and culture to help prevent serious accidents", it said.
Key recommendations will be published in September, it added.
"Protecting employee health and wellbeing remains an overarching priority of the company," the statement said.
ArcelorMittal chief executive Aditya Mittal said he was "determined" to ensure that the recommendations "will make us a safer and ultimately accident-free company".
The Luxembourg-based group also took a $1.4-billion hit in Italy, where the government has moved to place a struggling steelworks under state supervision.
Recent Stories
General Polls 2024: Pakistan advances towards strong democratic system
Kashmiris to remember Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on his 11th martyrdom anniversary t ..
Sindh home minister, IGP take maximum measures for security on polling day
Xi and Putin accuse US of 'interference' in call
Pakistani youngsters participate in Chinese new year celebrations
Rescuers use bare hands to search for Philippine landslide survivors
PM congratulates nation on conduct of successful polls; says high voter turnout ..
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon despair at UN agency funding cuts
West African bloc meets as troubled states test unity
DC holds meeting on CCTV footage of sensitive polling stations
Polling process concludes at 883 polling stations in Hyderabad
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori casts vote
More Stories From World
-
Xi and Putin accuse US of 'interference' in call15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani youngsters participate in Chinese new year celebrations15 minutes ago
-
Rescuers use bare hands to search for Philippine landslide survivors13 minutes ago
-
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon despair at UN agency funding cuts15 minutes ago
-
West African bloc meets as troubled states test unity13 minutes ago
-
Over 5 million worshippers perform Prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week49 minutes ago
-
China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disaster recovery1 hour ago
-
Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid1 hour ago
-
OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia2 hours ago
-
Iraq slams US after strike kills pro-Iran commander2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Interior Displays Al-Dahna armored vehicle at WDS 20242 hours ago
-
NASA launches new climate mission to study ocean, atmosphere2 hours ago