ArcelorMittal Says Calling Off Acquisition Of Italy's Ilva

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:56 PM

ArcelorMittal says calling off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Monday it was pulling out of the purchase of struggling Italian group Ilva after Italy's parliament removed a legal protection deemed necessary to undertake crucial environmental work without criminal liability

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Monday it was pulling out of the purchase of struggling Italian group Ilva after Italy's parliament removed a legal protection deemed necessary to undertake crucial environmental work without criminal liability.

Ilva's Taranto site in southern Italy is at the centre of a huge legal case in which experts cited by prosecutors have said that of the 11,550 people who died inthe area over seven years, 7,500 were killed by cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and cancers linked to toxic emissions.

