Archaeological Site Of Mycenae Not Damaged By Fire, Continues To Receive Tourists

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

The world-famous archaeological site of Mycenae in Argolis, north-eastern Peloponnese, Greece, where the royal palace and the burials of kings were found, was not damaged by the wildfire on August 30 and is receiving tourists as usual

MYCENAE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The world-famous archaeological site of Mycenae in Argolis, north-eastern Peloponnese, Greece, where the royal palace and the burials of kings were found, was not damaged by the wildfire on August 30 and is receiving tourists as usual.

The acropolis at Mycenae was built in the second millennium BC and was one of the major centers of Greek civilization, which became the basis for the development of later European cultures. Mycenae is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In late August, a forest fire broke out in Mycenae. Media then reported about tragic pictures of the fire and published photographs of the Lion Gate - the main entrance to the Acropolis of Mycenae and the walls, which were reportedly covered with soot.

Although the area around the monument resembles a fire site, neither the gate nor the walls were affected by the fire, and the natural darkening of the stones was taken for soot in the photographs.

"The damage from the fire is minimal. The entire area was previously cleared of trees, bushes, some of the grass was cleaned out. The stones were smoked below, but the fire did not damage the monument," an employee of the archaeological site told Sputnik.

Now, several buses and dozens of cars with tourists come to Mycenae every day. Previously, 50 tourist buses visited the site a day, but this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of tourists in Greece is much less than usual.

