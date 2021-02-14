UrduPoint.com
Archaeologists Discover What Could Be World's Oldest Brewery In Egypt

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Archaeologists Discover What Could Be World's Oldest Brewery in Egypt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) An Egyptian-American team of archaeologists has discovered a 5,000-year-old mass production brewery in southern Egypt, possibly the oldest of its kind, the Egyptian antiquities ministry said Sunday.

The brewery in the ancient city of Abydos likely dates back to the reign of Pharaoh Narmer, who is considered the first ruler of a unified Egypt.

It is believed to have produced 22,400 liters of beer at a time. The facility consisted of eight units holding 40 clay pots apiece. The pots were used to warm up water and grain mixtures.

Matthew Adams of New York University, the head of the joint mission, said the brewery was located at a funeral site and appeared to have produced large quantities of beer for royal burial rituals.

More Stories From World

