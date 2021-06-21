Archaeologists to Exhibit Joint Projects With Russian Military on Saving Syrian Heritage

Collaborative projects on saving Syria's cultural heritage conducted by the Institute for the History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Defense Ministry will be presented at an exhibition in the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces in the Moscow Region, the institute's press office said on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Collaborative projects on saving Syria's cultural heritage conducted by the Institute for the History of Material Culture of the Russian academy of Sciences and the Russian Defense Ministry will be presented at an exhibition in the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces in the Moscow Region, the institute's press office said on Monday.

"The unique projects of humanitarian initiatives conducted in Syria by the Institute for the History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Defense Ministry are being presented at a new exhibition in the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces.

The public will see here the results of the collaborative work of Russian scientists and military, which lasted for almost five years, that allowed saving Syrian world cultural heritage sites - above all, legendary ancient Palmyra - for future generations," the statement said.

The exhibition will include archive, graphic and photo materials as well as models and copies of architectural details made by Russian specialists during the projects.