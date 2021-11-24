Archaeologists unearth iron mask in northern mask

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARABUK, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Archaeologists have unearthed an iron mask belonging to Roman soldiers, dating back 1,800 years during excavations in the ancient site of Hadrianopolis in Karabuk province in Turkey's northern black sea region.

Located three kilometers (1.8 miles) east of Karabuk city the site is also called "Zeugma of Black Sea" due to its similarity with Zeugma mosaics in the country's southeastern province of Gaziantep.

During the works in the ancient city, at least 14 distributed structures have unearthed so far such as two baths, two church structures, a defense structure, rock graves, a theater and a city wall.

Animals such as horses, elephants, panthers and a gryphon -- a mythological creature -- are depicted on the mosaics, which have brought the city its reputation.

Also, the excavations uncovered skeletons in rock tombs, ancient coins, hairpins made of bones, a unguentarium -- teardrop bottle -- and a tomb dating back to the 2nd century, as well as a 1,800-year-old votive plaque.

Portable findings of the excavations are distributed to museums in surrounding cities, while the immobile findings, such as the mosaics on the floor of the church, are preserved where they are found.

Ersin Celikbas, the head of excavation team, said "This year, we found important data showing the existence of the Roman empire in the region during the excavations.""As you can see, an iron mask was unearthed during the excavations. When we examined it, we determined that this iron mask belonged to a Roman cavalry," he added.