Archaeology forum held in Shanghai, highlighting climate change, social sustainability

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) -- The 5th Shanghai Archaeology Forum was held at Shanghai University focusing on archaeological studies of climate change and social sustainability.

Jointly hosted by the Chinese academy of Social Sciences and the Shanghai municipal government, the international archaeology forum has attracted more than 200 scholars from over 40 countries and regions.

During the event, scholars across different countries and disciplines discussed the challenges in the archaeological study of climate change and social sustainability from transdisciplinary and long-term perspectives.

The forum also featured a special session on recent advances in Chinese archaeology, introducing China's latest archaeological findings and research achievements.