Archbishop Anastasios of Albania to be discharged after virus treatment

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Archbishop Anastasios, the head of Orthodox Church of Albania, is to be discharged on Monday after 12 days of hospitalisation in a coronavirus unit, Greek hospital Evangelismos said.

The 91-year-old had tested positive for the new coronavirus early November and despite the fact he had only mild symptoms, because of his age and heart problems, he was transported from Tirana to Athens and was admitted to the Evangelismos hospital.

According to the hospital's statement, "Archbishop Anastasios after his discharge will remain in quarantine observing all the instructions".

In the same hospital, the Archbishop of Greece's Orthodox Church, Ieronymos, is also being treated for coronavirus since last Wednesday. The 82-year-old's condition is stable, according to the hospital's statement.

Early in Anastasios' hospitalisation, Albania's ambassador to Athens paid a visit despite the strict anti-virus protocols, to express the support of the people of Albania, a Muslim-dominated country coexisting with approximately 25% of Christians, both Catholic and Orthodox.

