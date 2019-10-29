UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Archbishop Of Athens Acknowledges Ukrainian Orthodox Church's Autocephaly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

Archbishop of Athens Acknowledges Ukrainian Orthodox Church's Autocephaly

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II has officially acknowledged the autocephaly of the so-called the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and sent a letter of congratulations to its self-styled primate Epiphanius, a Greek ecclesiastical source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On October 12, the Synod of the Hierarchy of the Church of Greece became the first Orthodox church to recognize Constantinople's decision to give the UOC the tomos of autocephaly. Additionally, the Synod granted Archbishop Ieronymos II the right to make decisions regarding the issue of autocephaly, clearing the way for the Greek church to take the next step and officially recognize the Ukrainian church.

"Ieronymos sent a so-called letter of peace to Epiphanius. It is an official acknowledgment of a new Ukrainian church. On October 21, he sent a letter to Epiphanius, in which he wrote that he acknowledged him officially," the source said.

Not everyone agrees with that, according to him.

"A few metropolitan bishops demand to convene an extraordinary synod and intend to lodge a complaint with the Council of State (the highest legal authority in Greece) as it is illegal," a source added.

On January 6, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople handed over the tomos of autocephaly to the newly established Ukrainian church. The Russian Orthodox Church, along with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, refused to recognize either occurrence.

The Moscow Patriarchate has described the situation as the "legalization of schism," stressing that it would have catastrophic consequences and affect millions of Christians in Ukraine and other countries.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Athens Greece January October Church Christian All Million

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

1 hour ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

2 hours ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

3 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.