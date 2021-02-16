(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The archbishop of Prague raised eyebrows in the Czech Republic after a video of a sermon in which he referred to the coronavirus as China's biological weapon was widely shared online.

Dominik Duka, 77, delivered the controversial sermon at the St. Vitus Cathedral earlier this month, according to the CNN Prima News channel.

"The Chinese virus is the worst. It is a leaked biological weapon. All military experts around the world are convinced of this, but they are either afraid to or do not dare say it," the cardinal said.

Vaclav Horejsi, a renowned Czech immunologist, told the channel that Duka's allegations were "absolutely scandalous."

"The cardinal is spreading fake news. As a Catholic, I am ashamed and embarrassed that this man heads our church," he said.

International experts who traveled to China earlier in February to investigate the origins of the virus told reporters that it was extremely unlikely that COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, where the outbreak began.